Tripura Assembly monsoon session to begin on August 27

The monsoon session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly will begin on August 27 and conclude on August 31, with the House scheduled to sit for three days — August 27, 28 and 31.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held at the Assembly on Friday, August 21. The meeting was chaired by Speaker Rampada Jamatia.

Jamatia said the session would commence at 11 am and explained that the dates had been finalised to avoid the usual interruption caused by the weekend when a session begins on a Friday.

“There is no bill listed at present, although one may come during the session,” the Speaker said.

The Assembly has already received a short-notice discussion notice from Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on issues concerning smart meters and electricity bills. The notice has been admitted, Jamatia said.

More notices on matters of public interest may also be received before the session, he added.

The BAC meeting discussed the agenda, duration and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the session.

On the proposed paperless Assembly, Jamatia said the process would require some more time before it could be implemented.

Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy and Minister Animesh Debbarma attended the meeting.

The three-day session is expected to provide legislators an opportunity to raise issues concerning public interest, development and the state’s future priorities.

The Speaker expressed hope that constructive participation and meaningful discussions by members would make the session productive and beneficial for the people of Tripura.