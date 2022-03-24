The Tripura legislature passed eleven bills on the fourth day of budget session, including “The Tripura Repealing and Saving Bill, 2022,” which seeks to repeal 227 Acts that are no longer applicable in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also holding the portfolio of Power department has laid the papers on the table of the House including “The Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (consumer grievance redressal forum, ombudsman and consumer advocacy) Regulations, 2020”, “The Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (Form and time of state Commission’s annual accounts) Rules, 2021” and “The Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (Consumer prepaid metering regulations, 2021”.

Later in the session, a number of bills were passed, including the Tripura police (second amendment) Bill, 2022, the Tripura Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (5th amendment) Bill, 2022, the “Tripura Protection of Depositors’ Interests (in Financial Establishments) (Repeal) Bill, 2022,” and the “Tripura Land Revenue and Land Reforms (13th amendment) Bill, 2022.”

There are 227 statutes, principally Appropriation Acts, that have no utility as of today, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath’s bill “The Tripura Repealing and Saving Bill, 2022.” Before the Tripura Repealing and Saving, Bill-2022 was taken up by the Cabinet, the state administration sought public input, according to Nath.

In its 248th report, the Law Commission of India (LCI) had suggested the state(s) to repeal those Acts which are of no use or in today’s context, said Nath interacting with media persons.

According to the decision, a committee was formed with the Law Minister as its head, and after a thorough investigation, the panel suggested to the government that 227 statutes be repealed, and the idea was later approved by the state cabinet, according to Nath.

The House on Wednesday has also passed the Bills like “The salaries, allowances, pension and other benefits of the ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, leader of the opposition, government chief whip and the members of the legislative assembly (seventh amendment) Bill, 2022”, which will allow the MLAs of the state assembly to get the financial benefits at a time of four and half years of their continuation as an MLA.

The House also passed the “National Law University Tripura Bill, 2022”, Tripura Municipal (8th amendment) Bill, 2022, “The Tripura fire and emergency services Bill, 2022 and the Factories (Tripura amendment) B, the opposition bench had demanded sending a few bills to the select committee, but the treasury bench passed their bills with voice votes.