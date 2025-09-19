Tripura Assembly passes resolution hailing PM Modi, armed forces for Operation Sindoor

Tripura Legislative Assembly on September 19 passed a congratulatory motion moved by Chief Minister Manik Saha, commending the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor against cross-border terrorism.

Opening the session, Saha condemned the April 22 Pahalgam massacre in Kashmir, where 26 people, including tourists, were killed by Pakistan-backed extremists. “This heinous act has deeply saddened the nation. I strongly condemn it and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” he said.

The chief minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that India would not tolerate such attacks and that perpetrators and their sponsors would face consequences. He highlighted that Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terrorist camps inside Pakistan and neutralising a large number of militants.

According to Saha, India’s retaliatory missile strikes following Pakistani shelling damaged key military infrastructure without harming civilians. “Every attack from Pakistan has been met with courage and precision by our armed forces. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Operation Sindoor reflects India’s strength, resolve, and commitment to protecting its citizens,” he added.

He praised the Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, and security agencies for their coordinated effort, calling the operation a “historic milestone in India’s fight against terrorism.” The motion extended the Assembly’s congratulations to the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, military leadership, and soldiers safeguarding the nation.