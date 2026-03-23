Tripura Assembly pays tribute to MBA student Anjel Chakma killed in Dehradun attack

The Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 23 paid homage to Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from the state who died following a brutal attack in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and observed two minutes of silence in his memory.

Speaker Rampada Jamatia moved an obituary in the House, expressing deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the young student.

Anjel Chakma, a resident of Janardan Para in Machmara under Unakoti district of Tripura, was seriously injured in an alleged attack by miscreants on December 9, 2025, in the Selakui area of Dehradun district, Uttarakhand. The incident reportedly followed a confrontation over alleged racial slurs directed at him and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, who was also injured in the attack.

Reading out the obituary, Speaker Jamatia said Anjel was immediately admitted to Graphic Era Hospital in Dehradun, where he underwent treatment for 17 days. Despite efforts by the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries on December 26, 2025.

“He had gone to Dehradun for higher education and was pursuing an MBA course. His untimely and tragic demise is an irreparable loss not only to his family but to the entire state,” the Speaker said.

Condemning the incident, Jamatia stated that the Assembly strongly denounces the “brutal and reprehensible act” and urged the concerned authorities to identify those responsible at the earliest and ensure exemplary punishment.

Members of the House expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.