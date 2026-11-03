Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday, November 3 said he attended a preparatory meeting of the Assembly Select Committee concerning The Tripura Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Fourteenth Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at improving the state's land revenue and land reforms administration and reviewing related legal provisions.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Pranjit Singha Roy and senior officials of the state government.

In a statement, Chowdhury said the meeting involved preliminary discussions on the scope, objectives and key provisions of the proposed legislation. The participants also exchanged views on various aspects to be taken up for a detailed examination of the Bill.

The proposed amendment seeks to strengthen the state's land revenue and land reforms framework while addressing relevant legal issues.

Emphasising the importance of constructive deliberations and responsible lawmaking, Chowdhury said the government remained committed to ensuring that public interest remained the top priority while pursuing the state's overall development.