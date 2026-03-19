Tripura Assembly session cut short, ends on March 23

The ongoing Budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly has undergone a revision in its schedule.

Originally slated to conclude on March 25, the session will now wrap up two days earlier, on March 23.

During the first Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held on March 6, it was decided that the assembly session would commence on March 13 and conclude on March 25.

However, yesterday a new development emerged following a proposal by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

He suggested that, in view of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections announced by the State Election Commission, the number of sitting days in the assembly should be reduced. Following the minister’s recommendation, all political parties expressed their agreement.

Subsequently, the minister requested the Speaker Rampada Jamatia to convene a Business Advisory Committee meeting, where it was unanimously decided yesterday to shorten the session by two days.

As a result, the final day of the assembly session will now be March 23.