Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen passes away at 72

The Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Biswa Bandhu Sen died late Thursday night, December 25, while undergoing treatment at Aster CMI Hospital. He was 72.

Sen had been in a critical condition since August after suffering a massive brain haemorrhage. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Agartala, where he underwent emergency surgery, before being airlifted to Bengaluru for specialised care. Despite months of treatment, his condition did not improve.

His mortal remains are expected to be brought back to Tripura on December 27.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha confirmed the death in a social media post, expressing grief and extending condolences to Sen’s family.

A senior political figure, Sen was serving as Speaker of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly at the time of his death. He represented the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency and was elected to the Assembly four times.

He began his political career with the Congress, winning two terms, before later joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.