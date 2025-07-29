Tripura Assembly Speaker flags drug menace, law and order concerns in Dharmanagar

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen has raised concerns over the increasing drug abuse and deteriorating law and order situation in his constituency, Dharmanagar, located in North Tripura district.

On Monday, Sen met Meena Debbarma, the newly appointed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharmanagar Police Station, and urged her to take concrete steps to improve the situation.

“The smuggling and abuse of drugs are serious issues in Dharmanagar. I had brought this to the notice of the former OC, but he couldn't do much. The law and order situation is not up to the mark, and that negatively impacts the image of the government,” Sen said.

The veteran leader also alleged that six to seven individuals with vested interests regularly visit the police station.

“It seems the police personnel feel intimidated when they see these people at the station. There is no need to entertain them or offer them special treatment. People don’t go to the police station daily to file complaints or FIRs,” he remarked.

Sen further urged the OC not to show favouritism when dealing with law and order issues.

“I hope you will enforce the law strictly. That will restore public confidence and enhance the credibility of both the police and the government,” he added. (PTI)