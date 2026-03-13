Tripura Assembly to elect Speaker on March 18; seven more bills added to Budget session agenda

The Tripura Legislative Assembly will elect its new Speaker on March 18, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Friday, March 11.

Speaking after an urgent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), Nath said the decision was taken following discussions during the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.

He said Indrasena Reddy Nallu had already delivered his address on the opening day of the session.

Explaining the process of the Speaker’s election, Nath said that on March 16, the Speaker-in-charge will officially announce the election. Nomination papers will be filed on March 17, followed by scrutiny and withdrawal.

“If there is only one nomination, the name of the elected Speaker will be announced on March 18. However, if there are multiple nominations, the election will be conducted through ballot,” Nath said.

The minister also informed that the Assembly agenda has been expanded, with seven additional bills added to the Budget session apart from the three initially proposed.

The new bills include the Tripura Lift and Escalators Bill, Tripura Guaranteed Services to Citizens Bill, Tripura Ease of Doing Business 2026 Bill, MBB University Amendment Bill, Science, Technology and Allied Skill University Bill, Atal Vihar Bajpayee Skill University Bill, and the International University Bill.

Nath said the BAC meeting was convened by the Speaker-in-charge to revise the legislative agenda, and the members of the committee agreed to include the additional bills in the session.