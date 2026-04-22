Tripura Assembly to hold one-day session on April 30; key bill likely to be passed

The Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to convene a one-day session on April 30, during which an important bill is expected to be passed, officials said.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, the 9th session of the 13th Assembly had earlier been adjourned indefinitely. Exercising powers under Rule 19 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Speaker Rampada Jamatia has reconvened the House for its second phase.

The session will begin at 11:00 am on April 30.

Officials said the special sitting has been called primarily to facilitate the passage of a significant bill.

The development was confirmed through an official communication issued by A.K. Nath, Secretary of the Assembly.