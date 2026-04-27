Tripura Assembly to hold special session on Women’s Reservation Bill on April 30; BAC meeting held

The Tripura Legislative Assembly will convene a special one-day session on April 30 to deliberate on strengthening and safeguarding the constitutional rights of women in India, including renewed efforts toward the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which proposes one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced this after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held on Monday.

He stated that the session has been called by Speaker Rampada Jamatia following a formal petition submitted by 17 Members of the Legislative Assembly, including Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy.

The proposal, submitted as a Notice of Motion, seeks to build a broader national consensus among political parties and urges the Central Government to initiate the delimitation process based on the 2011 Census. It also calls for renewed legislative momentum on women’s reservation in elected bodies.

“This session has been convened in view of the significance of the issue raised by 17 members. The Speaker has taken cognizance and scheduled the sitting accordingly. The BAC met today to finalize the arrangements,” Nath said.

He further informed that the House will begin with obituary references, paying tribute to former Minister Kartik Kanya Debbarma, who recently passed away, as well as celebrated playback singer Asha Bhosle.

Following the tributes, the BAC report will be tabled, and the Assembly will proceed to a structured discussion on the main motion. Members across party lines, including CPI(M) and Congress, are expected to participate in the deliberations.

“After adoption of the motion, we intend to appeal collectively—through the Central Government—to all political parties for renewed action on this historic constitutional amendment. This is an issue of profound national importance,” he added.