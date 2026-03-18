Tripura Assembly unanimously advances ADC polls to April 12 amid festival schedule

The Tripura Legislative Assembly on its fourth day on Wednesday, march 18 has taken a resolution and unanimously decided to pre-pone the election dates of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council from 13th April to 12th April due to three festivals.

Speaking during zero hour, Tripura Congress MLA and former Minister Sudip Roy Barman said that the State Election Commission yesterday declared the elections in Tripura District Council, which were scheduled to be held on 13th April.

“On this very day we have festive Buisu and other festivals of indigenous people, along with our Bengali New Year. We must adopt a unanimous resolution to submit to SEC to postpone the date. We want to request all the LoP, leader of the house, and other members as well to postpone the date, as prepone can be helpful,” he said.

Sudip also said that the date of result declaration, which is scheduled for 17th April, should be changed, pointing out that the results declaration may have an impact on the elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where elections will be held.

“The results of ADC will have implications on the results of these elections. Results should not be declared before completion of Tamil Nadu or West Bengal elections, if the house can adopt a proposal and all political parties can accept it,” said Sudip.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition and CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury said that the ruling BJP has also requested the SEC to change the date, so everyone should adopt a resolution on this matter.

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma also echoed the same, along with IPFT leader and Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, saying that as the matter concerns ADC elections and there are a series of festivals including Bengali New Year and Buisu, they have discussed from their party this morning and want to request the SEC to defer the date.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said yesterday that the notification was declared and would be published today, so by today they have to do whatever is necessary.

“The schedule is tight. Date of poll is 13th April, date of re-poll 16th, and counting 17th, with the process to be completed on or before 18th April. If we delay, then an Administrator has to be appointed, as the entire chronology of the dates will change. There are three festivals and many have requested, so we can suggest to the SEC,” said CM.

Reacting to this, Congress MLA Roy Barman clarified that as per the Constitution, in this matter TTAADC will run by caretaker CEM and an administrator is not necessary.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, “We have to take a decision after proper discussion. All parties have to think. As we all are interested, if everyone is ready, we can shorten the house time as well from 25th March to 20th March and asked Speaker to hold an urgent BAC.”

Tipra Motha MLA Chitta Ranjan Debbarma suggested conducting the polls on 12th April, while the LoP agreed and said the counting date should be held on 16th April instead of 17th.

Later, Tripura Transport Minister and Cabinet Spokesperson Susanta Chowdhury, on behalf of everyone, told the Speaker, “As the SEC has declared the poll of ADC on 13th April and counting on 17th, keeping in view the festivals of tribal and Bengali communities on the same day, it is unanimously proposed to pre-pone the election date to 12th April. A resolution has been undertaken,” he added.