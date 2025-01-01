Two bills are expected to be tabled during the three-day-long winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly which will start on January 10.

Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, on January 1 chaired the Business Advisory Committee meeting with the MLAs of various political parties.

Later, speaking on the issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the session will be held on January 10, 13, and 15.

“The Governor, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, has requested the Assembly Session, and for that, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly called for a Business Advisory Committee meeting to finalize the schedule. After a detailed discussion, it was unanimously decided to hold the winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly for three days,” said Nath.

He further stated that the Governor would address the Assembly on the first day, highlighting what the state government has achieved for the welfare and development of the people and the plans for the coming year.

“There will be a question-and-answer session, and some bills will be tabled and discussed. A bill on pensions for MLAs, as well as honorariums for MLAs and ex-MLAs, will be tabled. So far, two bills are confirmed, and another one may be introduced. This session will be paperless, and a team comprising MLAs will visit Parliament to learn about handling questions online and receiving replies. The Budget session is scheduled for March,” he added.