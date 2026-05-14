Tripura assures 15 days fuel stock, minister warns against black marketing, artificial crisis

Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury assured that the state has a 15-day stock of fuel and adequate stock of food items.

He also warned that strict action will be taken against those who are found creating an artificial crisis, and heavy penalties will be imposed.

Speaking to the media, Minister Chowdhury said that he had held a meeting with the Food Department, IOCL, Bharat Petroleum, and Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

“From this morning we have been observing that, all of a sudden, due to unknown reasons, we are seeing huge queues at petrol pumps. Due to the war in Middle Eastern countries, there was uncertainty regarding fuel supply. But we are assuring that we have sufficient stock of fuel. When we heard about the huge lines in and around Agartala city, we immediately held a meeting to review the situation. We have a total of 149 petrol pumps across the state. We held a meeting with IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL and came to know that we have sufficient stock of petrol and diesel,” said the Minister.

The Minister said there is nothing to panic about.

“We are assuring the public. We have 15 days of fuel stock in our state. Prime Minister Modi has urged people to use fuel judiciously, and that does not mean we have no stock. We have no fuel crisis in our country or state. However, some misinformation has spread, and people are going to petrol pumps in large numbers, creating panic. We have 15 days of fuel stock. Unless there are any natural calamities that disrupt supply routes, we do not have any fuel crisis. If something happens, we will announce it in advance. We have rice stock for 84 days, wheat for 57 days, salt for 7 days, sugar for 28 days, and lentils for 34 days under the PDS. We have stock of all essential items. In the open market also, all essential commodities are available. If we see any black marketing, we will take strict action against those creating artificial crises, and heavy penalties will be imposed,” he added.