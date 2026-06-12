Tripura attracted investment proposals worth Rs 30,000 crore in a year: CM Manik Saha

Tripura has attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 30,000 crore over the past year, with projects exceeding Rs 8,000 crore already grounded, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on June 12.

Addressing the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, Saha said the state has witnessed significant economic growth in recent years, including a doubling of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) over the past six years. He also noted that Tripura has emerged as India's third fully literate state.

The chief minister said major companies, including Bharti Airtel, are establishing strategic facilities in the state, including a data centre in Agartala aimed at serving eastern India.

Highlighting initiatives for women and youth empowerment, Saha said nearly 4.96 lakh rural women are currently associated with 55,676 self-help groups (SHGs) across the state. He added that the "Samriddhi" campaign has boosted credit access for women-led SHGs and enterprises, while efforts are underway to integrate SHG-based micro-enterprises into the formal MSME sector.

Saha also said Tripura has achieved complete digitalisation and paperless functioning across administrative levels, from the state cabinet to gram panchayats.

Outlining the government's long-term development roadmap, he said the state has adopted "Lakshya 2047", a vision aligned with India's goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, aimed at ensuring an inclusive, secure, prosperous and healthy future for all citizens.

The chief minister further highlighted progress in the health and education sectors, stating that MBBS seats in the state have increased from 225 to 550, while postgraduate medical seats have risen from 85 to 196 over the past few years.

He also pointed to advances in the tourism sector, including the development of the Tripura Sundari Temple Tourism Circuit and the Buddhist Circuit as part of efforts to boost visitor arrivals and economic activity in the state.

