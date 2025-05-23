Tripura has attracted a staggering Rs 15,646 crore in investments at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 held in New Delhi, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced. He termed the achievement a significant stride towards Tripura’s accelerated growth and transformation.

Highlighting the state’s potential, CM Saha said, “The interactions at the summit were vibrant and promising. Investors showed keen interest in Tripura, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology, 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI).”

He noted that the Tripura Investors Pavilion was a hub of activity, drawing enthusiastic responses from industry leaders and business stakeholders.

The summit facilitated 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), attracted investments worth Rs 15,646 crores through this flagship event.

“Through these MoUs, we have secured Rs 15,646 crore in investments. This is not just a number—it reflects a deep belief in Tripura’s future,” said the chief minister.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment, Dr. Saha appealed to the business community: “Let us unlock new opportunities and drive inclusive growth together. Tripura is open for partnerships, and we are fully committed to supporting investors every step of the way.”