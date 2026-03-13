Tripura attracts Rs 3,800 crore investment; GST collection crosses Rs 994 crore, says Governor

Governor, Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Friday, March 13, said that Tripura has attracted more than 120 investors, with 87 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth about Rs 3,800 crore signed across sectors such as education, tourism, healthcare and information technology.

Addressing the first day of the 9th session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly, the governor said the investments were facilitated through the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2025 held in Agartala.

He said the state also recorded strong tax collections, with GST revenue reaching Rs 994.23 crore, VAT at Rs 281.40 crore, Excise Duty at Rs 271.48 crore, and Professional Tax at Rs 26.85 crore during the 2025-26 financial year up to October 2025, reflecting improved economic activity and compliance.

The governor said the state government has also approved the Tripura Women Entrepreneurship Policy 2025 to improve market and credit access for women entrepreneurs and enacted the Tripura Jan Vishwas Act to promote trust-based governance.

Highlighting achievements in education, he said Tripura was declared a fully literate state on June 23, 2025, becoming the third state in India to achieve the milestone with a literacy rate of 95.6 per cent under the ULLAS Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, in line with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020.

The governor also noted that Tripura received national recognition for its renewable energy efforts and was awarded the Best Performing State for installing the highest number of solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

He added that the government plans to upgrade Women’s College into a Women’s University and convert the Tripura Institute of Technology into a State Technical University, while three new competitive examination centres are planned in Agartala, Udaipur and Ambassa.

According to the governor, the state currently manages a road network of 10,617 km, including state highways, district roads, urban roads and rural roads, to strengthen connectivity and infrastructure across the state.