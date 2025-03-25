Tripura was awarded for its exemplary performance in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Announcing this achievement, Chief Minister Manik Saha, on March 25, stated that the award was presented on the occasion of World TB Day, marking a significant milestone in the state's relentless fight against tuberculosis.

CM Saha, who also serves as the health minister of the state, expressed his elation over this accomplishment.

On Facebook, Saha wrote, "Proud moment for Tripura! Tripura has been awarded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for its exemplary performance in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on the occasion of World TB Day! We are grateful to Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda for handing over the certificate to the MD NHM, Tripura."

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the entire team involved in this mission.

"Kudos to our dedicated team, including District Magistrates, health officials, and Nikshay Mitras, who worked tirelessly for the detection of TB cases and effective treatment. Your hard work and devotion are truly appreciated," he said.