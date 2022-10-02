The northeast state of Tripura has been adjudged as the most clean state in the country as per Swacch Sarvekshan Survey 2022 in the category of Small States with less than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the Award of Most Clean State in India (small states category) to Tripura Minister of Urban Development, Manoj Kanti Deb in presence of Kiran Gitte, Secretary UD, Tamal Majumdar, Director UD and Chairpersons of Teliamura and Khowai Municipal Councils during a function held in New Delhi on Saturday, October 1.

It may be added that only a day ago Tripura’s capital Agartala City has been awarded for Special Performance in Indian Swachhata League’



Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched a nationwide campaign “Indian Swachhata League” from 17th September, 2022 to 2nd October, 2022 as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The campaign is targeted in achieving Garbage Free City.

Urban Development Department has appealed ULBs to showcase their potential while organizing the various events.

Each ULB has nominated its team captains with names to participate in the youth rally event of September 17, 2022.

The youth rally of Agartala Municipal Corporation was contested in the name “Agartala Royals” which was a spectacular event.

The rally was led by the Mayor, Agartala Municipal Corporation, Chairman of Tripura Pollution Control Board, Additional Secretary and Director and UDD along with other elected ward representatives and eminent personalities.

The rally received mass participation by youth volunteers of NCC cadets, school students, Safai Karmacharis, Women Self Help Groups; clubs, NGOs and citizens of Agartala.

The rally started from Umakanta Academy to Laxminarayan Bari to Durgabari and ended at the heritage Ujjanta Palace of Agartala.

The mesmerizing sight of youths participating at free will and volunteering for their city to showcase “Jan Bhagidari” towards building “Swachh and Nirmal Tripura” was spectacular.

The participants in the rally not only displayed a message of youth participation but also the strong commitment of Agartala City towards Swachhta.

The youth rally event of Agartala was a Zero-waste and Zero Single Use Plastic event which is duly recognized by MoHUA and is awarded under the Category of Cities with 3 to 10 lakh population.