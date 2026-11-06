Tripura has received national recognition for its performance in the power distribution sector, with the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) winning the ‘Award of Excellence 2026’ from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Tripura, Assam and Sikkim were among the states selected for the prestigious recognition, marking an achievement for the state's power sector.

The award was presented during a two-day national workshop organised by the CEA in New Delhi on November 3 and 4. The workshop focused on the ‘Review and Alignment of Reliability Data Between DISCOMs and NFMS’ and brought together representatives of power distribution companies from across the country.

On behalf of TSECL, the award was received by Director (Technical) Dr Subir Sen, AGM (DP & C) Shishir Debbarma and DGM (DP & C) Jahar Debbarma.

According to the state government, Tripura has maintained an average electricity supply of 23 hours and 7 minutes per day in rural areas and 23 hours and 45 minutes in urban areas, excluding disruptions caused by natural disturbances.

The state also received appreciation for maintaining almost uninterrupted electricity supply during this year's Durga Puja celebrations.

The recognition reflects efforts to modernise power infrastructure, improve service quality and strengthen technology-driven monitoring of electricity distribution, officials said.

The coordination of reliability data between distribution companies (DISCOMs) and the National Feeder Monitoring System (NFMS) is used to assess power interruption durations, network efficiency and service delivery. Accurate data monitoring also helps improve transparency and accountability in the distribution sector.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath congratulated the officers, engineers and employees of the corporation, crediting their dedication and efforts for the achievement.

The state government also acknowledged the role of Power Department Secretary Abhishek Singh and TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu in strengthening technological systems, improving service quality and ensuring data-driven monitoring.

The minister urged the corporation's employees to maintain their commitment towards further improving electricity services across Tripura.