A group of supporters from Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and from Bajrang Dal reportedly entered the premises of the Government College of Art and Craft at Agartala compelling institute authorities to drape the idol of Goddess Saraswati in a saree, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident was triggered by a viral video on social media depicting the Saraswati idol without a saree, which had been crafted by students of the college, sources added.

An ABVP activist said that the video of Maa Saraswati without the traditional saree was circulating on social media.

"After the information, we rushed to the college before the puja began and compelled the organizers to adorn a saree on the idol", he said.

He expressed strong condemnation, describing the incident as a departure from the cultural and traditional values expected from students of an arts and crafts college.

However, no complaints were made on the issue.