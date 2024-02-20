Activists affiliated with the Hindu right-wing organization Bajrang Dal held a protest in front of Holy Cross School in Durjay Nagar, on the outskirts of Agartala city.

The protest ensued after a female teacher at the school reportedly forcibly removed an "Om pendant" from a class VIII student.

According to Tutan Saha, the state coordinator of Bajrang Dal, the teacher, Sonali Nandi, made derogatory comments about Hindu religious beliefs while taking off the pendant.

Saha expressed concerns about the intolerant environment in missionary schools and emphasized that his organization is not against any religion. He questioned the disparity in allowing teachers to wear crosses while prohibiting Hindu students from wearing symbols of their faith.

A delegation from Bajrang Dal met with the school's Principal, seeking an apology from the teacher for portraying Hinduism negatively.

The teacher retracted her statement and returned the pendant during this meeting. Saha highlighted the absence of school guidelines banning religious symbols and urged institutions to create an inclusive atmosphere for people of all backgrounds to practice their religions.

Dr. Manoj Debnath, the father of the affected student, expressed disappointment with the school, emphasizing the psychological impact such incidents have on children. He shared that the pendant was a gift from his elder brother, purchased at Somnath temple. Dr. Debnath also advocated for organizing Saraswati Puja on the school premises, suggesting that students and parents could volunteer if the school faced difficulties. He emphasized the need for respecting all faiths, citing examples like the worship of Jesus in Ramakrishna Math and Mission on Christmas.