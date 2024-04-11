The Gomati Tripura District Administration has imposed a ban on the creation of videos and reels featuring songs within the premises of the Mata Tripurasundari Temple.

The decision follows the viral spread of a video reel depicting a woman dancing, drawing widespread criticism.

The Mata Tripura Sundari shrine is one of the 51 Shakti Pithas situated across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tibet, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

The order, signed by Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma, states, “This notice is for the public in general: improper photography and videography of the idol of Shree Shree Mata Tripurasundari and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, as well as the creation of videos or reels featuring songs or dances that denigrate the image of the Mother Goddess or depict indecency within the premises of Shree Shree Mata Tripurasundari Temple, and the publication of such images, videos, or reels on media or social media platforms, thereby potentially offending religious sentiments and beliefs, are strictly prohibited.”

The order further clarifies that any violation will result in stringent action under the prevailing criminal law.

“Therefore, all concerned parties are instructed to refrain from engaging in the aforementioned acts,” the order concludes.