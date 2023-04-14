Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Mustafizur Rahman, and the Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India, Aditya Mishra, visited Maitri Setu, a bridge that connects India and Bangladesh in South Tripura district. During their visit on April 13, they assessed the progress of the construction of the Sabroom land port, which will enable the movement of people and goods.

Debasish Nandi, the Manager of the LPAI, stated that the construction of the Sabroom land port is progressing well and 80% of the work has been completed so far. Approximately 60% of the cargo terminal construction has also been completed to facilitate the movement of goods and people. Aditya Mishra mentioned to the media after their visit that all the necessary facilities will be in place within the next three to four months to make the 150-metre bridge operational.

Rahman visited Maitri Setu and other facilities to observe what was happening in the area. Arif Mohammad, the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, accompanied him. The bridge is strategically significant since it is located 72 km from the Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

The Maitri Setu, which connects Tripura's Sabroom to Bangladesh's Ramgarh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 9, 2021. However, the movement of people and goods was delayed due to the absence of land ports and immigration facilities.