In a significant development, security agencies at Agartala Railway Station carried out two separate operations yesterday late evening, leading to the arrest of a Bangladeshi youth for illegal entry into India and another individual for attempting to smuggle ganja to Assam.

Officer-in Charge of Agartala Government Railway Police, Tapas Das said that in the first operation, a Bangladeshi national identified as Biplab Das, hailing from Sunamganj district of Bangladesh, was apprehended by a joint team comprising the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the Intelligence Division.



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“According to confidential sources, Biplab Das had illegally entered Indian territory and was found at Agartala Railway Station while allegedly preparing to travel by train to Delhi. During preliminary interrogation, he admitted to plans of moving further inland. Authorities suspect that more individuals may be involved in this network, and further arrests are likely”, he said.

In a separate incident, the GRP and RPF conducted another operation at the same railway station and arrested one Bishal Natya Das (23), a resident of Surendra Nagar under the Gomati district of Tripura.

Das was found in possession of 2.055 kg of dry ganja, concealed in a backpack. He allegedly intended to smuggle the contraband to Assam via train.

During interrogation, Das reportedly stated that the seized ganja could fetch around Rs 25,000 in the Assam market.