Tripura Police has detained a Bangladeshi national from the Paharmura area under Tripura's Khowai district.

Sources said that the Bangladeshi national identified as Nilmoni Biswas was detained by BSF when he reportedly crossed the international border to visit his family members in Tripura.

During preliminary interrogation, police found that Nilmoni is a resident of Sunamganja village in the Syleth district of Bangladesh.

"After BSF has detained him they have handed him to police. During interrogation, Nilmoni said that he came to visit his family members living in Tripura and the person has helped him to cross the border. We will produce him before the court, he said.



Also Read: Assam police apprehends three Bangladeshi youths disguised as women in Silchar

Earlier on May 25, Silchar police on May 25 arrested three Bangladeshi youths from Agartala-Silchar bound express train.

As per police information, these three youths entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to Mumbai from Silchar by train for work.

They were going to Silchar by train wearing women's clothes.

The names of the arrested are MD Suleman, Mubarak Hossain, and Shahidul Islam and are currently lodged at Ambassa Police Station.