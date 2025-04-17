A joint security operation at Agartala Railway Station led to the arrest of a Bangladeshi national and three Indian touts late Wednesday evening. The operation was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the Intelligence Department.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mehedi Hasan, 33, a resident of Faridpur district in Bangladesh; Iqbal Hossain, 21, and Riaz Hossain, 19, both from Fitra Madhyapara in Tripura’s Gomati District; and Sumendra Pal, 22, from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das confirmed that Hasan had entered India illegally and was attempting to travel further into the country by train. “Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused entered India illegally and had come to Agartala Railway Station with the intention of travelling to Kolkata by train,” Das said.

Authorities believe the group may be part of a wider network involved in facilitating illegal movement across borders. Investigators suspect that the accused were trying to exploit the railway route as a transit corridor.

All four individuals are currently being questioned at the Agartala GRP Police Station. According to officials, their statements could lead to further arrests and uncover additional links in the suspected trafficking network.

“We are following leads and believe that more individuals could be involved in this network. Further revelations are expected during continued interrogation,” Das added.