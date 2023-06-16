Seven Bangladeshi citizens and four Rohingyas were arrested by the police of Kadamtala police station from the Kadamtala Jerjeri area on the Assam-Tripura border through Naka checking.

Three cars and the drivers of the vehicles were also arrested.

Seven Bangladeshi respectively Rahman Ali (30) Jannatara (19) Khaleda Begum (19) Majuma Begum (17) their home is Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The other three are Karima Begum (28), Abbas Howlader (35), Al Hafiz (18) from Barisal, Bangladesh.

On the otherhand, four Rohingyas in the camps in Bangladesh are respectively Mohammad Alam Sa (20), Kumira Bibi (18), Farida Begum (18), and Shafela Begum (18).

Also Read: Tripura: Two Bangladeshi nationals held at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport

The detainees entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border through a broker.

Speaking to the media, OC Subir Malakar speaking to media said, "Based on credible inputs of suspicious people travelling in three cars was received in our interstate Kadamtala police station and upon a search operation at a Naka check post Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended."

Bangladeshi citizens and Rohingyas come to Kailashahar in the Unakoti district by car through a broker and rented three cars.

On the way to Karimganj from Kailashahar they were arrested by the police of Kadamtala police station.

The police of Kadamtala police station arrested three drivers Abdul Fatta Khan, and Matshir Ali from Kailashahar for indulging in illegal activities.

In the initial confession of the police, the drivers said that they were going from Kailashahar to Karimganj in exchange for Rs 3500.

The police of Kadamtala police station will present the arrested Bangladeshi citizens and Rohingyas to the court today.