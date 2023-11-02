Two Bangladeshi were apprehended by Tripura Police on November 1 in Mohanpur under West District Tripura, for illegally entering the state and attempting to obtain Indian identification documents fraudulently.

The suspects, identified as a brother-sister duo, were taken into custody after a complaint was lodged by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office regarding the fraudulent production of an Aadhaar card.

Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bijay Sen, stated that upon investigation, it was confirmed that the individuals, originally from Bangladesh, had unlawfully entered Tripura.

“No valid documents establishing their Indian citizenship were discovered during police interrogation. They were detained when they went to SDM office for making Aadhar card. A case registered against the accused, and they were produced before the court today”, he added.