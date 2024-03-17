A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed while another managed to flee with bullet injuries after they launched an attack on the Border Security Force (BSF) while thwarting a smuggling bid on Sunday in Magroli village under the Unakoti District.

BSF sources told India Today NE that when BSF troops were performing duty ahead of the fence in the BOP Magroli, they observed 15-20 miscreants approaching the international border from the Indian side with headloads and 25-30 miscreants from the Bangladesh side with a bamboo ladder.

"BSF troops challenged them to stop, but they didn’t pay heed, became aggressive, and encircled the BSF Jawan on duty. Sensing imminent danger to life and government property, the BSF Jawan fired one PAG round which hit one of the smugglers and he was further apprehended. Upon this, about 10-15 miscreants got aggressive and assaulted the BSF Jawan, tried to snatch his weapon, and attempted to take him to Bangladesh territory. In response, the BSF Jawan again fired which compelled the Bangladeshi smugglers to flee towards Bangladesh territory," said a BSF official who wished to remain anonymous.

In this incident, one BSF Jawan sustained grievous injuries on his forehead and was evacuated to the nearby District hospital where he received preliminary treatment. The condition of the Jawan is now stable.

"In this incident, one Bangladeshi national, namely Saddam Hussein (aged approximately 23 years), of the village Dastaki, District Moulovibazar, who was hit by a PAG round, was also evacuated to the District hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. It is also learned that one miscreant also sustained injuries in the firing and was taken to Bangladeshi territory by Bangladeshi miscreants," said the official.