A Bangladeshi woman was detained by residents of Joykatpur village near Motai in Belonia, Tripura for attempting to cross border on March 20.

Alert villagers of Belonia noticed the Bangladeshi woman along with a trafficking agent attempting to cross the border with huge luggage.

The Bangladeshi woman identified as Arjina Lima (28) is a resident of Bagerhut in the Khulna district of Bangladesh, who was residing in Delhi for the last few years.

She arrived at Agartala airport on March 18 and was trying to go to her home. The alert villagers also detained one Milan Mian who was acting as an agent to facilitate Lima’s crossing through the border fencing.

After apprehending the two, the villagers handed over the duo to the Belonia Police. It is not clear as to what was Lima doing in Delhi so many years and who helped her to come to India.

Villagers are concerned over the rising cases of people entering India illegally from the neighbouring country via the barbed wire and trafficking agents involved in the entire activity.



Earlier, Government Railway Police on March 1 successfully apprehend three Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala railway station while they were attempting to go to Kolkata.

“During the interrogation, they admitted that they are Bangladeshi citizens. The arrested youths were identified as Rasil Mia, Mohammad Asif and Abdul, residents of the Rajshahi district of Bangladesh. The police have started an investigation against them by taking a case against them under the Foreigners Act”, said the GRP personnel who arrested the three Bangladeshi nationals.





Also read : Tripura: 3 Bangladeshi nationals detained at Agartala railway station