In a late-night joint operation on Friday, May 2, security forces apprehended one Bangladeshi national and two Indian touts from the Agartala railway station on charges of illegal infiltration and human trafficking.



Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday confirmed the arrests and stated that the detainees were intercepted while attempting to travel to Hyderabad via train.





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“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the trio had entered India illegally through the Indo-Bangla border. The operation was jointly carried out by the Agartala GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the intelligence wing. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mamuda (30), a Bangladeshi national from Shariatpur district, and two Indian nationals — Krishna Debnath (32) of Battala, Sabroom, South District and Toton De (28) of Rajnagar, also from Sabroom in South Tripura”, he said.

He said that the suspects are being interrogated in phases at the Agartala GRP police station.



“A case has been registered, and they are slated to be produced before the court seeking police remand”, he added.