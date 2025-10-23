Tripura bans pig transport without approval amid infectious disease concerns

The Department of Animal Resources Development, Tripura, has issued a public advisory prohibiting the transportation of pigs within the state and from outside until further notice, as a preventive measure against infectious disease outbreaks affecting local pig populations.

According to the notification, no pigs may enter the state without prior approval from the department. All consignments arriving via rail or road will be allowed entry only in strict compliance with Rule 96 of the Transportation of Animals Rules, 2001.

Veterinary officers will inspect pigs’ health and vaccination records before granting permission. Transporters must notify the Director of the department at least 48 hours in advance before reaching the state entry points.



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The notice further clarified that pigs brought in for commercial purposes will not be allowed entry, and all inspection-related costs must be borne by the transporter. Infected pigs will be disposed of or removed from the state following government regulations, with responsibility resting on the transporter.

This measure has been taken to safeguard Tripura’s livestock sector and ensure public health and safety amid rising concerns over pig-borne infectious diseases.