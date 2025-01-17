The Health and Family Welfare Department in Tripura has issued an order prohibiting the use of any IV fluids manufactured in 2023 by West Bengal Pharmaceutical, effective immediately.

The order follows complaints received in the last week of November 2024 about the deaths of four lactating mothers after being administered Compound Sodium Lactate Injection IV (Ringer Lactate Solution) at a hospital in Ballari, Karnataka. Subsequently, the Deputy Drug Controller conducted raids at various drug stores across the state.

A health official stated that there is no shortage of saline in GB Pant (GBP) and IGM hospitals in Agartala, as there is sufficient stock of IV fluids in the Central Medical Store.

“The Health and Family Welfare Department took swift action upon receiving complaints regarding West Bengal Pharmaceuticals. In the last week of November 2024, after reports of four lactating mothers’ deaths in Karnataka due to Compound Sodium Lactate Injection IV (Ringer Lactate Solution), raids were conducted by the Deputy Drug Controller across various drug stores in Tripura. However, this injection was not found in any of the stores.



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“Four batches of this medicine were discovered in the medical store of GBP Hospital, and four samples were collected on December 4, 2024,” the official said.

The official added that the Tripura government has sent the samples to the Regional Testing Laboratory in Guwahati, though the results are still pending.

“It is expected that the test results will be available to the Health and Family Welfare Department shortly. Meanwhile, given the concerns about DNS, NS, and RL salines from West Bengal Pharmaceutical, on January 15, 2025, the Superintendent of GBP Hospital issued an order to prohibit the use of any saline from West Bengal Pharmaceutical temporarily.

“To ensure there is no shortage for patients at GBP Hospital, 10,000 units of NS, 5,000 units of DNS, and 5,000 units of RL have been provided by the Family Welfare and Immunization Department. Additionally, 4,000 units of NS, 2,000 units of DNS, and 3,000 units of RL have been supplied by the Health Department.

“IGM Hospital does not have any stock of the Ringer Lactate Solution from West Bengal Pharmaceutical. Furthermore, no saline from the batch under complaint is stocked at IGM Hospital,” the official explained.

The Medical Superintendent of IGM Hospital has also issued an order prohibiting the use of IV fluids manufactured in 2023 by West Bengal Pharmaceutical temporarily. Today, 2,600 IV fluids were provided to IGM Hospital from the Central Medical Store to avoid any inconvenience to patients.