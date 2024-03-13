The Tripura Bar Election is scheduled to take place on March 24, and 15 nominations were submitted on Wednesday, said returning officer, Advocate Sandip Dutta Chowdhury.

The returning officer, Advocate Sandip Dutta Chowdhury, informed reporters that the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is March 14 while nominations include one each for the positions of President, Vice President, Secretary, and two for Assistant Secretary.

“There are ten available membership positions, but nomination papers have been received from 11 individuals. The screening of these nominations is set for March 16 at 3 pm. Candidates can withdraw their candidature between 12 noon and 4 pm on March 20,” he said.



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The election will be held across four centres, with approximately 500 eligible voters, compared to last year's 416.

“Following the annual general meeting, the voting process will commence on March 24. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 24, starting from 2 pm,” he added.

Prominent lawyer Biswajit Deb highlighted that similar to previous years, lawyers are competing under the banner of the ‘Ainjibi Unnoyan Mancho’.

“In this panel, Dr. Pankaj Banik is the President, Subrata Debnath is the Vice President, Rajat Roy is the Secretary, Utpal Das is the Assistant Secretary, and Anuradha Debbarma is among the 11 members. We are confident that we will secure all 15 seats as we work for the welfare and benefits of all advocates,” he emphasized.