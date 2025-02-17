Tipra Motha Party's youth wing, the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), has filed a series of FIRs against a social media channel for allegedly making derogatory comments about the party's founder and royal scion of the state, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

According to the FIRs, filed with various police stations in Tripura, the YTF lodged their complaint against the Facebook page "News Anushandhan" for posting a hateful news item on February 16. The post used the derogatory term "Pradyot er Batpari" (Pradyot a fraud) in Bengali. The comment is said to foster a climate of hatred in the state, particularly against the Indigenous community of Tripura.

"Calling 'Batpari' (fraud or cheater) in reference to our Bubagra (Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma) is an insult to the entire Lakh Tiprasa community (ST community), as our Bubagra also belongs to the ST community. Moreover, this news content may incite hatred between the two communities in our state. Therefore, we request that stringent legal action be taken under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the owner, controller, handler, speaker, or reader of 'News Anushandhan' and other associates involved in this conspiracy. This is necessary to prevent such derogatory actions and serve as a deterrent for others," the FIR stated.

The Youth Tipra Federation also attached a link to the page and expressed astonishment at the content posted by "News Anushandhan." They emphasized that responsible media or news channels should not use such derogatory language against any individual or group based on their caste, community, religion, faith, or belief. The YTF stressed that freedom of expression, as provided by the Constitution of India, has limitations in cases where it incites hatred.

They have demanded strict legal action, including the immediate banning of the "News Anushandhan" Facebook page, under the IT Act, the SC & ST Atrocities Act, BNS, and other relevant legal provisions of the country.