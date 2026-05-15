Tripura becomes first state to complete all deregulation priority areas under Phase I and II

Tripura has become the first state in the country to complete all priority areas under Deregulation Phase-I and Phase-II of the national Compliance Reduction and Dereulation initiative led by the Cabinet Secretariat of India.

With the achievement, Tripura has also become the first state in India to complete all 51 priority reform areas under both phases of the programme, strengthening its position in regulatory reforms, Ease of Doing Business and technology-driven governance.

The reform initiative, launched in January 2026, focused on reducing compliance burdens, removing unnecessary procedures, digitising approvals and creating a transparent and investor-friendly administrative ecosystem across sectors including Revenue, Urban Development, Industries, Labour, Environment, Tourism, Health, Education and Digital Governance.

A major focus of the reforms was simplifying land and urban governance procedures. The state introduced self-certification-based Change of Land Use systems in areas aligned with Master Plans and environmental safeguards, significantly reducing delays in approvals.

The Single Window Approval Agency and Team Tripura was strengthened, overlapping No Objection Certificates were rationalised and several low-risk approvals were automated through self-certification mechanisms. The government also removed dual licensing requirements to reduce regulatory duplication.

In the industrial sector, Tripura introduced investor-friendly reforms allowing businesses to begin operations through self-declaration systems, along with inspection exemptions for up to three years in specific categories.

Environmental governance and infrastructure services were also streamlined through faster environmental clearance systems and simplified procedures for electricity connections, including removal of mandatory field inspections within prescribed limits.

Several citizen-centric reforms were implemented in the social sector as well. In education, land and endowment requirements for setting up institutions were rationalised, while in the health sector, a single nodal mechanism was introduced to facilitate interstate registration and practice for medical professionals.

Tourism reforms simplified homestay regulations by removing multiple NOC requirements and introducing online self-renewal systems aimed at encouraging local tourism entrepreneurship.

As part of its digital governance initiatives, the Tripura government launched a centralised e-Gazette platform for unified digital access to Acts, Rules, Regulations and Government Notifications.

An auto-appeal mechanism under the Right to Services framework was also introduced to improve accountability and ensure timely public service delivery. The SWAAT single-window system was further strengthened to improve transparency and accessibility for businesses and citizens.

The state government also collaborated with premier national institutions to support the reform process. National Law University Tripura partnered with the government for a principle-based review of state laws and regulations, while Indian Institute of Management Calcutta was empanelled to conduct ground-level impact assessment studies of the reforms implemented under Deregulation Phase-I.

Officials stated that completion of all priority reform areas reflects the state government’s focus on reform-driven governance, administrative coordination and technology-enabled public service delivery.

The reforms are expected to boost investor confidence, reduce compliance costs, improve service delivery and further strengthen Tripura’s position as an emerging destination for business and governance innovation in India.