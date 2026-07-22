Tripura becomes first state to empanel private B.Ed., D.El.Ed. institutes under ST Post-Matric Scholarship scheme
Tripura has brought private teacher training institutes under the ST Post-Matric Scholarship scheme. The move is aimed at improving transparency, accountability and access for tribal students.
- The reform aims to improve transparency and accountability in scholarship delivery
- Eligible tribal students are expected to access quality teacher education courses
- Bikash Debbarma reviewed implementation with department officials and private institute representatives
Tripura has become the first state in the country to empanel private B.Ed. and D.El.Ed. institutions under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) for Scheduled Tribe (ST) Students scheme, in a move aimed at improving transparency, accountability and access to teacher education for tribal students.
Announcing the initiative on Wednesday, July 22, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma said the reform would ensure that eligible tribal students receive quality teacher education through a more transparent and accountable system.
To review the implementation of the initiative, the minister chaired a meeting with officials of the Tribal Welfare Department and representatives of the empanelled private B.Ed. and D.El.Ed. institutions for the 2026–27 academic session.
The meeting focused on institutional responsibilities, compliance with the prescribed guidelines and measures to ensure the smooth implementation of the scholarship scheme so that eligible students receive benefits without delays or administrative hurdles.
Debbarma said the initiative marks a significant step towards expanding educational opportunities for tribal students while strengthening quality teacher education in the state.
He added that the government's decision reflects its commitment to promoting transparency in scholarship implementation, expanding access to higher education and empowering tribal youth through quality education and human resource development.
The minister said the empanelment framework is expected to improve the delivery of scholarship benefits while ensuring greater accountability among participating private institutions.
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