Tripura becomes first state to implement all 23 priority areas under National Compliance Reduction drive

Tripura has become the first state in India to successfully implement all 23 Priority Areas identified under Phase-I of the National Compliance Reduction & Deregulation initiative being carried out across States and Union Territories.

In an official communication, Cabinet Secretary Dr. T.V. Somanathan congratulated Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha and the state government for achieving this national milestone. He commended the administration’s “leadership and dedication” in completing the time-bound exercise.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Government of Tripura and to you and your team for being the first state to implement all 23 Priority Areas under Phase-I of the Compliance Reduction & Deregulation exercise,” the Cabinet Secretary wrote in his letter.

Dr. Somanathan further praised the Chief Secretary’s personal involvement, describing it as “truly commendable,” and noted that the state’s efforts now serve as an example for others to follow.

He added that he looks forward to Tripura maintaining the same momentum as the second phase of the nationwide initiative begins shortly.

A copy of the congratulatory letter has also been sent to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister for information.