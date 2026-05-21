Tripura becomes first state to integrate ‘Track Me’ feature in 112 India App: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on May 21 announced that Tripura has become the first state in India to integrate the “Track Me” feature into the 112 India mobile application, which has now been activated in the state.

The Chief Minister said the “Track Me” feature is especially designed for women, elderly persons, or individuals travelling alone, particularly during odd hours or without an accompanying adult male member.

“With this feature, the ERSS Control Room can monitor the movement of users through real-time location sharing. In case of danger or any hostile situation, users can press the emergency button in the application, enabling emergency response vehicles to reach the location without delay. The ‘Track Me’ feature has already been successfully tested by the ERSS team of Tripura Police,” he said.

Dr. Saha made the announcement while attending the passing-out parade of newly recruited male and female constables of Tripura Police at the KTDS Police Training Academy on Thursday.

He also informed that appointment letters for 218 Sub-Inspectors would be issued shortly.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister elaborated on the state’s policing system and highlighted several key developments in the security sector.

Later, addressing the media, Dr. Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the newly recruited constables underwent rigorous training at the KTDS Police Training Academy and other training centres in the state.

“Today marks their formal induction into the police force through the passing-out parade of the 91st and 92nd batches. This time, the number of women personnel is higher than that of men. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized women’s empowerment,” he said.

Dr. Saha added that the government’s continued efforts toward women’s empowerment are a matter of pride for the state.

“Tripura Police today holds a significant position not only in the Northeast but across India. Personnel have also received technical training, and the government will continue to provide necessary support in this regard. Alongside physical training, recruits were trained in law, jungle warfare, field craft, and disaster management. The state cabinet has also approved the recruitment of 916 additional police constables, and the process is currently underway,” he added.

Director General of Police Anurag, Principal of KTDS Police Training Academy Jayanta Chakraborty, along with other senior officials, were present at the passing-out parade.