Tripura becomes Northeast’s first state to strengthen power grid cyber security

Tripura has moved ahead of other northeastern states on power sector cybersecurity, with the Tripura State Load Dispatch Centre becoming the first in the region to receive the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

The certification, which focuses on information security management systems, was announced by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath while addressing the second foundation day programme of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited in Agartala.

Nath said ISO/IEC certification is mandatory for all SLDCs across the country under guidelines issued by the Central Electricity Authority, as cyber threats to critical power infrastructure continue to rise. The certification is aimed at protecting computerised systems that manage electricity transmission and ensuring the stability of the national power grid.

“In this regard, a System Surveillance Audit was conducted by STQC at the Tripura SLDC,” the minister said. He added that after addressing non-conformities related to biometric access control, intelligent threat dissemination, VESDA smoke detection, user identity management and physical security, the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate was awarded by the Ministry of IT, Government of India.

Calling the power sector central to the state’s development, Nath said, “Power is the key to development. We are modernising our systems and bringing reforms.” He noted that load shedding, once routine, is now handled through an online system, while billing and consumer services have shifted to digital platforms.

“Smart meters, transparent billing, 24×7 call centres, and rapid fault rectification are now realities. TSECL has undergone massive transformation,” he said.

The minister also said the state plans to lay underground power cables across the entire Agartala Municipal Corporation area. The detailed project report has already been completed, a move officials say will further modernise the city’s power infrastructure and improve reliability.