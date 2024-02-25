A sudden and intense bee attack in the North Belonia area of Sukanta Nagar Gram Panchayat under South District has left a trail of injuries and panic among residents.

As per sources, the incident, which occurred near Belonia Hospital, resulted in twelve people sustaining injuries, with four individuals currently in serious condition and receiving treatment at the hospital. Additionally, domestic animals in the area were also targeted by the aggressive bees, resulting in casualties among them. The chaos ensued when a swarm of bees, seemingly provoked by a bird perched atop their nest in a nearby tree, unleashed a wave of attacks on unsuspecting locals as they emerged from their homes.

Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing ordeal, describing how the peaceful atmosphere was shattered when an elderly person became the initial target of the aggressive bee swarm. The situation quickly escalated as the bees, seemingly agitated by the commotion, unleashed a relentless onslaught on anyone within their vicinity.

According to reports, twelve individuals suffered injuries in the ensuing chaos, with four among them sustaining serious wounds requiring immediate medical attention. These individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Belonia Hospital, where medical personnel are working diligently to stabilize their condition.