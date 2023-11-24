As many as eight persons including four students on November 24 sustained serious injuries in a sudden bee attack.

The incident took place at Madhupur Hospital Choumuhani area under Bishalgarh sub-division of Tripura’s, Sepahijala district, around 15 km away from Agartala.

Sources said that the victims were rushed to Madhupur Primary Health Center for immediate medical attention.

“Among the injured, four students are currently undergoing treatment at the Madhupur Hospital, with their condition reported to be critical. The incident unfolded on Friday morning as the schoolgirls were on their way to Madhupur school”, said a source.

He further revealed that some local youths, attempting to disperse the bees by throwing stones, inadvertently triggered a more aggressive response.

As chaos ensued, locals noticed the distressed schoolgirls and promptly intervened, rescuing them from the swarm.

The injured were transported to the Madhupur Primary Health Center, where on duty doctors are working diligently to address the consequences of the bee attack.