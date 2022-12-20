According to officials, the first batch of the 300 companies of central forces is set to arrive in the northeastern state of Tripura next week in preparation for the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao, the Election Commission has agreed to begin dispatching central paramilitary personnel to Tripura in the following week.

"Starting the last week of this month, central paramilitary forces will begin travelling to states with early 2023 election dates. The CEO stated that these forces would go by train from various regions of the nation.

Even if there is "no specific security" concern, 300 companies of central forces are "likely to be deployed in the northeastern state to ensure free and fair elections," according to another source.

He stated, "We have looked for appropriate forces for holding elections peacefully, and the number will be decided within two or three days.

A senior police officer stated that initially, 100 companies of the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and CISF will be deployed in the state, and later, 200 more will come for election-related duty.

Tripura hosted 300 companies of central forces for the 2018 Assembly elections.

For the purpose of arranging logistics for the central forces, the CEO has met with representatives of the transport, food, and civil supplies departments, as well as Inspector General GS Rao, the state police's nodal security officer.

Also read : Tripura once ruled by governments of undisciplined and terror: CM Dr Saha



