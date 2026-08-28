Tripura begins preparations for electoral roll revision from September 5

Tripura’s Election Department has stepped up preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, scheduled to begin across the state on September 5.

Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey and Additional Chief Electoral Officer Usa Jen Mog reviewed the preparedness for the exercise during a video conference with all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on August 28.

The meeting assessed the administrative arrangements required for the revision, along with the use of technology to update electoral rolls accurately and transparently.

Officials also discussed measures to ensure that eligible voters are not left out during the revision and that the process is carried out uniformly across all districts.

The Election Department said it would focus on accuracy, transparency and inclusive coverage throughout the SIR exercise.