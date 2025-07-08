Tripura begins smart meter rollout at ministers' homes, TSECL offices to follow

Tripura’s Power Department has launched a state-wide push to install smart electricity meters, starting with the homes and offices of Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues. The move, aimed at improving billing accuracy and energy monitoring, will also cover 2,700 employees of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) by next week.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced that two control centres will soon become operational to oversee the functioning of smart meters across the state. “From today, installation will begin at the Chief Minister’s residence and office, followed by other cabinet members and all government departments,” he said.

Currently, Tripura has more than 10.26 lakh electricity consumers, with around 90,000 already using smart meters. These digital meters are designed to provide real-time data, eliminate billing discrepancies, and allow consumers to track usage through a mobile app or online portal.

“These meters, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, eliminate inflated bills and empower consumers to track and control their energy usage,” Nath said. “Meter readings are automatic and accurate, billing is precise, and there's no more dependence on physical meter readers.”

The installation is being carried out free of cost under a joint initiative by the central and state governments. In addition to the meters, 11-kilovolt feeders and distribution transformers are being deployed as part of the upgrade.

Nath highlighted that smart meters will make billing more transparent and efficient. He said consumers will no longer face estimated or delayed bills due to locked homes or missed readings. “There is no possibility of door-lock issues or surprise/estimated bills,” he said.

The meters also enable quicker responses to outages by instantly alerting authorities, helping improve service reliability.

Separately, the minister confirmed that tenders for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to lay underground cables in Agartala have been finalised. That project is expected to begin in October, with DPR preparation scheduled to conclude within three months.

The smart meter initiative marks a significant step toward digital governance and infrastructure modernisation in the state’s power sector.