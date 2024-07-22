Tripura Police have arrested a resident of Bihar and seized cannabis worth Rs 25 lakh from the Kumarghat area under Unakoti District.

Speaking with reporters, the Officer-In-Charge of Kumarghat Police Station said that they had a tip-off regarding a truck carrying a huge cache of cannabis, which was coming from Agartala and heading towards Assam.

“On Sunday late evening, based on secret information, we set up a naka point on the National Highway and stopped the truck when it arrived. We searched the vehicle and found a secret chamber. After opening the chamber, we seized 50 packets of cannabis, weighing a total of 515 kg. The black market value would be around Rs 25 lakh,” said the OC.

He further informed that the driver of the truck, identified as Sourab Trivedi, is a resident of Bihar.

“A specific case under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act is being registered in this regard,” he added.

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