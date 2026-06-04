Tripura Bijoynagar GP only Panchayat with 100 per cent digitised legacy records, bags National e-Governance Awards 2026

In another big achievement, Bijoynagar Gram Panchayat of Mohanpur R.D. Block in West Tripura District has been selected to win the Silver Award in the National e-Governance Awards (NAeG) 2026, presented by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India.

Announcing this, Power, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath today said that it is another proud moment for Tripura.



“I am very happy to inform that Bijoynagar Gram Panchayat of Mohanpur R.D. Block in West Tripura District has been selected to win the Silver Award in the National e-Governance Awards (NAeG) 2026 presented by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) of India. This national recognition of Bijoynagar Gram Panchayat for technology-based public services at the grassroots level, innovative initiatives, and making government services more accessible to the common man is a matter of great pride for the entire Tripura,” he said.

The Minister said that this success proves that our Panchayat institutions are not only partners in development but are also setting a shining example before the country in terms of digital good governance and people-oriented administration.



“I sincerely congratulate and extend my best wishes to all the public representatives, officers, workers, and citizens of Bijoynagar Gram Panchayat for this outstanding achievement. This honour has been achieved as a result of their dedication, hard work, and innovative thinking. Only two panchayats from across the country are selected by the Government of India for this award every year. In the entire country, Sangli district of Maharashtra secured the first position, while Bijoynagar Gram Panchayat of Mohanpur R.D. Block secured the second position,” said the Minister.



The Minister expressed his heartfelt thanks to the entire Panchayat team, officials of Mohanpur Block, karyakartas of Mohanpur Block, and everyone who worked tirelessly for this achievement.



The Minister informed that Bijoynagar Gram Panchayat achieved this award due to its efficient service delivery, innovative AI-based education initiatives, development of the Gram Barta app, promotion of digital literacy among women for the first time in Bijoynagar, and is the one and only panchayat in state with 100 percent digital preservation of legacy data and old records.