The population of bison, an endangered species locally known as "gaba," has seen a notable increase in Tripura's Trishna sanctuary. Wildlife officials attribute this rise to comprehensive conservation measures recently implemented within the sanctuary.

Bimal Das, Wildlife Warden of Trishna sanctuary, reported that over the past three months, four new bison calves have been observed, marking a positive trend in the species' reproductive health. "The fencing of the sanctuary with barbed wire has been pivotal in preventing wild animals from straying across the India-Bangladesh border and has deterred poachers from entering," Das explained.

The sanctuary, sprawling over 164 sq km near the international border, previously faced challenges from poaching activities originating in Bangladesh. "Since the installation of the barbed wire fencing, incidents of poaching have significantly reduced," Das confirmed.

Further initiatives such as the establishment of grazing lands, erection of six watch towers, lightning conductors, and reinforcement of the forest protection force have collectively contributed to safeguarding the bison population. Additionally, specific efforts like planting Oxtenanthera Nigrocilliate bamboo, known locally as Kaillai, and spreading rock salt in the habitat have enhanced the bison's habitat and nutrition sources.

Last year's animal census recorded 137 bison within the sanctuary, a number expected to exceed 140 in the current year's census, according to Das. Recent sightings of bison calves grazing alongside their mothers during daylight hours have delighted tourists visiting the sanctuary.

Despite these successes, challenges remain, as some areas of the sanctuary are yet to be fenced. Recently, a bison ventured out of the sanctuary but was promptly rescued and returned by vigilant forest officials.

Trishna sanctuary, rich in rare vegetation and diverse wildlife including birds, deer, gibbons, langurs, and reptiles like king cobras, continues to be a vital ecological asset for Tripura. The concerted efforts towards conservation are not only bolstering the bison population but also preserving the sanctuary's overall biodiversity.