Tripura BJP accuses Tipra Motha of personal, political gain; vows BJP led progress in district council

Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya today criticized the Tipra Motha Party, saying that the party has only worked for its own political and personal benefits, and stated that the BJP would form the administration in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election.

While addressing an election campaign, the BJP President said that the election will be held in TTAADC areas on April 12, and people will make BJP candidates victorious for the development of the district council.

“The present Tipra Motha administration has been in power for the past five years and has miserably failed to work. Whatever they did was only for their own political and personal gain. BJP does not believe in dialogue; it believes in real development of the tribal people. Many karyakartas were supposed to attend this meeting, but they have been stopped. I want to warn them not to do such things as elections are coming, and in 2026 BJP will form the administration in the district council,” said the BJP President.

He said that BJP only works for the development and progress of tribals, while Tipra Motha only claims that the Tripura government never provides funds.

“I want to ask them Rs 40 crore was given to set up a hospital in Khumulwng of TTAADC, then why has this not been done yet? Funds were given for a smokehouse; where did those funds go? The CPI(M), which also ruled the TTAADC, has also failed to work for the district council. They suppressed the tribals and used them for vote bank politics. Now, real development can be done only by the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha,” he added.